It's been a hell of a year for Megan Thee Stallion and it's not over yet. Squeezing in another major accomplishment before we enter a new decade, Meg was revealed to be one of the faces of Coach's new holiday campaign. The campaign, titled "Wonder For All", also features Yara Shahidi, Kate Moss, Spike and Tonya Lee and more.

The Houston Hottie's shot for the campaign - photographed by Juergen Teller - fittingly shows her atop a merry-go-round horse, showcasing her lengthy braid and a leather bag in her hands. While it may seem like this choice of imagery was intended as a play on the rapper's name, with this collection, Coach is actually attempting a modern update on its classic horse and carriage motif from the '50s. Her inclusion in the campaign makes perfect sense of the fact that Meg sat front row at the luxury brand's New York Fashion Week show.

This milestone also marks another seasonal transition in Meg's career. She took the world by storm by coining the phrase "Hot Girl Summer" and delivering a power anthem to go along with it. She then ushered in Spooky Girl Fall by making her acting debut in her "Hottieween" short. Now, Hot Girl Winter (or perhaps some other variation of this theme) is officially upon with Meg giving us Christmas realness in this Coach campaign.