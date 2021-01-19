At a time when the coronavirus has not only spread rapidly but mutated into different variations, perhaps being inside of a packed nightclub isn't the right move right now. Despite the severity of the coronavirus, people are still going out, oftentimes maskless. They might not be the ones marching the streets for their anti-masker entitlements but they certainly aren't helping anything right now.

Celebrities, unfortunately, find themselves at the center of these controversies too frequently, even after trying to issue COVID-19 PSAs on Instagram and what not. This weekend in Miami, a slew of rappers, such as Gucci Mane, 24kGoldn, Tyga, and Lil Baby, were partying at Star Island near Miami, along with Scott Disick, Post Malone, and Jake Paul. Gucci, 24kGoldn, and Lil Baby were there for business since they were performing but everyone else was just turning up. Oh, Lil Pump was there too but that shouldn't be shocking since he pretty much declared himself an anti-masker after endorsing Trump.

The party in South Beach had little social distancing measures happening, according to Page Six insiders. The party was held in celebration of Electric Feel Entertainment founder Austin Rosen's birthday, who counts Goldn as a client. Real Housewives Of Miami star Lisa Hochstein hosted the party at her and her plastic surgeon husband's home where they said an "honor system" was in place.

"We offered the backyard of our home to a friend that wanted to plan a last-minute get together … They were required to hire private security and cap the capacity at 150 people,” she said. “Guests were temperature checked upon arrival and could only access the outdoor space surrounding our house. Guests were told to wear masks when not eating or drinking.”

