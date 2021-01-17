As the second wave of COVID-19 burgeons throughout major cities in the United States, while it was never quite appropriate to do it, right now is perhaps the most wildly unpopular time to be seen at a packed club. This was unfortunately the case for Bow Wow, née Shad Moss, after footage showing the 33-year-old rapper performing in front of a packed audience in a Houston club Friday night (January 15th) went viral. After dozens of people chimed in to condemn the rapper for his dangerous actions, the father of two is now firing back at critics insisting he did not intentionally put anyone in danger.

In a series of since-deleted tweets sent out on Saturday, Moss addressed the fiasco. "I just woke up… aww god. Here we go," he tweeted before defending himself. The club's Instagram says masks are required inside the venue, and the rapper claimed he had one on "up until i got on the mic.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM