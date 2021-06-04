Lil Baby & Lil Durk Recruit Travis Scott For "Hats Off"

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been hyping up their new collaborative album for months, getting fans ready for The Voice of the Heroes. Lil Durk is the Voice and Lil Baby is the Hero-- together, they're the voice of the heroes and they're ready to convince the world that they're one of the strongest unofficial rap duos in the world.

Describing their roles on the new album, Lil Baby says that Lil Durk always knows what to say. On his side, Baby can jump into any situation and save the day. When Travis Scott gets involved, you know that the masses are going to flock.

"Hats Off" is one of the early standout records from The Voice of the Heroes, featuring Travis Scott as one of the only four guest appearances on the album. Both of the lead artists are highlighted with lengthy verses before Travis jumps on to close out the affair. The song was produced by YoungTN and Chi Chi.

What do you think of the new album, and especially "Hats Off?" Check it out below and listen to the full album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wear my chain proud, it's a trophy

I'm with the same crowd, these the brodies

I don't got the same mind, you don't know me

You don't gotta do it loud, keep it low-key

I'm tryna be here for mine, I can't hold you

The Forgiatos twenty-four, this for Kobe

I shouldn't have to say, you know that you owe me

You ain't gotta search, you know that it's on me