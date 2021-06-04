Lil Baby & Lil Durk Are "The Voice Of The Heroes" On Joint Album

Fans are already placing bets on just how many units this album will push its first week, and for good measure. Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been teasing their The Voice of the Heroes collaborative album for some time and at the top of Friday (June 4), it arrived. According to Swizz Beatz, this record was slated to drop weeks ago but after learning that The Voice of the Heroes would compete with DMX's posthumous Exodus release date, Durk and Baby decided to switch things up to honor the late New York icon.

Although they represent different crews and hail from different cities, both Durk and Baby have faced similar circumstances as they rose from the trenches to become two of the most sought-after artists in the Rap industry. The Voice of the Heroes find the two rappers sharing stories of survival and street life, and the project only hosts a handful of features from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave.

Stream The Voice of the Heroes and let us know your thoughts on Durk and Baby's collaboration.

Tracklist

1. Voice of the Heroes

2. 2040

3. Hats Off ft. Travis Scott

4. Who I Want

5. Still Hood

6. Man of My Word

7. Still Runnin ft. Meek Mill

8. Medical

9. How It Feels

10. Lying

11. Okay

12. That's Facts

13. Please

14. Up The Side ft. Young Thug

15. If You Want To

16. Rich Off Pain ft. Rod Wave

17. Make It Out

18. Bruised Up