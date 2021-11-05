Latto Takes Listeners On A Tour Of Clayton County, Georgia In New Single "Soufside"

Atlanta has had a chokehold over Hip-Hop, and thus the music industry as a whole, for much of the 2010s, but the inner city, Northside (which is simply referred to by the Migos as "Da Nawf"), and the Eastside are typically the places in Atlanta that get the most love. However, over the past few years, the Southside has been making a name for itself on a national stage, thanks to artists like Latto.

The artist behind the platinum-certified hit single "B*tch From Da Souf" and the album Queen of Da Souf has been extremely vocal about what the Southside of Atlanta, and Clayton County specifically, means to her, and in her latest single, Latto gives fans a tour of her stomping grounds, which has bred artists such as Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz, Deante' Hitchcock, Ciara, Gunna, and more.

The brief two-minute track finds Latto shouting out various landmarks from "Da Souf," including Tara Boulevard, Southlake Mall, Pointe Southe, Lovejoy, Old National Highway, and more. For fans who are from the area, it will definitely be a fulfilling experience to hear their hometown shouted out on wax, and it also serves as an intimate look into the side of town that shaped Latto into the artist that she is today.

Watch the lively music video for Latto's new single below. Does "Soufside" prove that Latto is one of the hardest rappers out?

Quotable Lyrics

Panamera comin' down Tara

Audemars cost a Camaro

Hoe think she fuckin' with Latto

Bitch can't see me in the mirror

Steppin' on shit in these Christians

Palm Angels on me, I'm sinnin'

Hit up Southlake in my Bentley

From Pointe South straight to them millions