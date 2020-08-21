mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mulatto Declares Herself "Queen Of Da Souf" On Debut Ft. Gucci Mane, City Girls

Erika Marie
August 21, 2020 02:12
The 21-year-old rapper drops off a boastful debut.


She's grown since her days on The Rap Game, and after years of waiting, fans have officially received Mulatto's debut studio album, Queen of Da Souf. The 21-year-old rapper has received flack for declaring herself to be southern royalty, but she's argued that no one kicked up this much dust when T.I. donned himself King of the South many years ago. Mulatto is staking her claim as the rising woman in the game to potentially create the next wave, and she hopes that rap fans like what they hear on her introductory project.

On Queen of Da Souf, Mulatto links with a variety of artists, most of whom are from the south. She's called on Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, and Trina to round out her list of features. In true Big Latto formQueen of Da Souf is a boastful project swarming with references to sex, money, and all things Mulatto, so stream the album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Youngest and Richest
2. Muwop ft. Gucci Mane
3. In n Out ft. City Girls
4. He Say She Say
5. Pull Up ft. 21 Savage
6. Toya Turnup Talks (skit)
7. On God
8. Look Back At It
9. No Hook
10. Off Top ft. 42 Dugg
11. My Body
12. Blame Me
13. B*tch From Da Souf (Remix) ft. Saweetie & Trina

Mulatto Gucci Mane City Girls 21 Savage 42 Dugg Saweetie Trina
Mulatto Declares Herself "Queen Of Da Souf" On Debut Ft. Gucci Mane, City Girls
