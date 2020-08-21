Mulatto Declares Herself "Queen Of Da Souf" On Debut Ft. Gucci Mane, City Girls

She's grown since her days on The Rap Game, and after years of waiting, fans have officially received Mulatto's debut studio album, Queen of Da Souf. The 21-year-old rapper has received flack for declaring herself to be southern royalty, but she's argued that no one kicked up this much dust when T.I. donned himself King of the South many years ago. Mulatto is staking her claim as the rising woman in the game to potentially create the next wave, and she hopes that rap fans like what they hear on her introductory project.

On Queen of Da Souf, Mulatto links with a variety of artists, most of whom are from the south. She's called on Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, and Trina to round out her list of features. In true Big Latto form, Queen of Da Souf is a boastful project swarming with references to sex, money, and all things Mulatto, so stream the album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Youngest and Richest

2. Muwop ft. Gucci Mane

3. In n Out ft. City Girls

4. He Say She Say

5. Pull Up ft. 21 Savage

6. Toya Turnup Talks (skit)

7. On God

8. Look Back At It

9. No Hook

10. Off Top ft. 42 Dugg

11. My Body

12. Blame Me

13. B*tch From Da Souf (Remix) ft. Saweetie & Trina