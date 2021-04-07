mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Spillage Village Unleashes An Impressive Posse Cut For The "Baptize Remix"

Joshua Robinson
April 07, 2021 12:23
Baptize Remix
Spillage Village Feat. Deante' Hitchcock, Hollywood JB, IDK & Flatbush Zombies

Spillage Village taps Deante' Hitchcock, Hollywood JB, IDK, and Flabush Zombies members Erick The Architect and Zombie Juice for a jam-packed remix to "Baptize."


Last September, Spillage Village dropped off its debut studio album Spilligion, and roughly seven months later, the Hip-Hop and R&B collective — which consists of 6lack, JID, EARTHGANG, Mereba, and Hollywood JB — is back with an official remix to the album's second single "Baptize." Although Johnny Venus' throaty hook is kept in tact on the remix, the new version of "Baptize" features a posse cut of artists outside of Spillage Village, including Deante' Hitchcock, IDK, and Flatbush Zombies.

Spillage Village's "Baptize Remix" arrives almost exactly a week after Deante' Hitchcock's last #NewAtlantaTuesdays freestyle, in which he delivered a scorching take on the collective's popular single, so it makes sense that Hitchcock's impeccable double entendre-filled verse is recycled for the official "Baptize" remix. The rising Atlanta artist's verse kicks things off, and Spillage Village member Hollywood JB follows Hitchcock's lead by delivering a more slowed-down and introspective verse. After Johnny Venus comes through with the song's unforgettable hook, IDK snatches the reigns and fires off some impressive and energetic bars, and Flatbush Zombies members Erick The Architect and Zombie Juice close out the posse cut with a bang.

If Spillage Village releases a deluxe version of Spilligion, would you want "Baptize Remix" to make the cut?

Quotable Lyrics

Submerged, physical, came out the water spiritual, uh
Seen the light, blink twice, just seen a miracle, nah
They been waitin' for this (Uh-huh), like Pop comin' back
The seven day theory, they immortalize the wrong n*ggas
Man, it's just scary

