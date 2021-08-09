She's been working on her craft since she was a young teen, but Latto is finally receiving the recognition her fans believe she deserves. It has been a long time since Latto appeared on The Rap Gameand was chosen by Jermaine Dupri as the winner, yet even with the accolades she's accumulated since that time, Latto often faces off with naysayers. People have been making comments about the 22-year-old rapper looking much more mature than her age, so Latto took a moment to set things straight.

"Don't ever play w my face card," she wrote on her Story. "Y'all love to be in them blog comments saying how 'old' I look."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Hoe don't let them wigs, makeup, and stage outfits fool u I got old money and carry myself like a grown ass woman that's all," she continued. The Shade Room reposted the rapper's message and someone commented that "the white woman jumped out when she said old money." Latto, who is biracial, has received such comments in the past, so she took a moment to address the person.

"FYI black ppl can have 'old money' so idk what u mean," Latto replied. "But I was referring to the income I've accumulated since 16yrs old not inherited income. I'm a first generation millionaire [hands raised emoji]." Check out the exchange below.



Instagram