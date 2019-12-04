mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mulatto Enlists Saweetie & Trina For "Bitch From Da Souf" Remix

Aron A.
December 04, 2019 10:47
132 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Bitch From Da Souf (Remix)
Mulatto Feat. Trina & Saweetie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trina and Saweetie come through for Mulatto on the remix.


Mulatto first came to the attention in 2016 after becoming the inaugural winner of Jermain Dupri and Queen Latifah's reality show, The Rap Game. Although she was offered a deal with Dupri's So So Def label, she turned it down and it appears that she chose the right chose. She's been buzzing this year, thanks to the single, "Bitch From Da Souf." Now, before the year ends, she capitalizes off the hype with a brand new remix featuring a Miami legend and the Bay Area's sweetheart.

As she enters 2020, Mulatto is taking over the streets with the brand new remix of "Bitch From Da Souf" with Trina and Saweetie. The three ladies bring their individual flavors to the track, bossing up and flaunting their high-taste levels while they're at it.

Quotable Lyrics
Nice waist on me
Yo n***a wanna taste on me
N***a don't Facetime my line
Just come put face on me
Got M's in a Swiss offshore
That's why all my shit cost more
Got my sauce right in this Off White
Can't get it out the store

Mulatto
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  132
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mulatto Trina Saweetie new song new music remix
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mulatto Enlists Saweetie & Trina For "Bitch From Da Souf" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject