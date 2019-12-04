Mulatto Enlists Saweetie & Trina For "Bitch From Da Souf" Remix

Mulatto first came to the attention in 2016 after becoming the inaugural winner of Jermain Dupri and Queen Latifah's reality show, The Rap Game. Although she was offered a deal with Dupri's So So Def label, she turned it down and it appears that she chose the right chose. She's been buzzing this year, thanks to the single, "Bitch From Da Souf." Now, before the year ends, she capitalizes off the hype with a brand new remix featuring a Miami legend and the Bay Area's sweetheart.

As she enters 2020, Mulatto is taking over the streets with the brand new remix of "Bitch From Da Souf" with Trina and Saweetie. The three ladies bring their individual flavors to the track, bossing up and flaunting their high-taste levels while they're at it.

Quotable Lyrics

Nice waist on me

Yo n***a wanna taste on me

N***a don't Facetime my line

Just come put face on me

Got M's in a Swiss offshore

That's why all my shit cost more

Got my sauce right in this Off White

Can't get it out the store