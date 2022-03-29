In the past few years, Latto has made a name for herself with her explicit yet powerful bars, often referencing her money, influence and boss status.

Her recent hit "Big Energy," which gained recognition from its sample of Tom Tom Club's "Genius Of Love," first popularized on Mariah Carey's "Fantasy," is now getting even more attention as the remix with Queen Mariah herself hopped on the remix this past Monday.





The remix comes just days after the release of Latto's sophomore album 777, which features notable artists such as 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and more.

In a new interview with Variety, Latto had nothing but praises for the vocal legend.

“She’s such an uplifting spirit,” said Latto. “I’m grateful for the remix and for her vocals — Mariah’s a legend — but I’m grateful for the experience that she gave me with this song and all the words of advice.”

The advice in question was geared towards having a strong work ethic.

"She was just saying how hard she had to work to [get] where she got, being in a generation where there wasn’t a lot of biracial females [in music] at the time and all of her hardships coming up," said Latto.

She also noted that with this album she faced some challenges, but moreso from herself.

"It kind of turned into me vs. me," said Latto. "I was making these fire songs that couldn’t have just any song come after it on the track list. It was definitely a challenging process, but I feel like I remained authentic."

Since the original release of the ATL rapper's "Big Energy," the phrase has been coined by women and fans across the Internet, who are all claiming to possess it.

As for what it actually means to have "big energy," Latto has taken a shot at redefining the previously male-dominated phrase as well.

"Women can have big dick energy," said Latto. "It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants — it’s a confidence, it’s an aura."

As for what's next to come for Latto, she took to Instagram to announce she's hitting the road soon with "special guests" Saucy Santana, Kali, and for select dates, Asianae.

"Taking the gang w me on tour! Get your tickets now BIGLATTO.COM," Latto captioned her post.

Check out her tour dates below.





