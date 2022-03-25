Latto Drops "777" Ft. Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick & Kodak Black

It has been quite the week for Latto. The rapper has been carefully rolling out her latest release, but the arrival of 777 has come with a bit of controversy. After spending most of her life in the music industry, Latto is ready for a new chapter as she sports a new name and a new level of visibility in the industry. We've seen as she has incorporated more dance routines in her performances and music videos, including her latest visual with 21 Savage on her track, "Wheelie."

On Friday (March 25), Latto shared 777 in all of its glory with features that host looks from 21, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. Latto recently revealed that one of her features was giving her a hard time behind the scenes because he didn't want to clear a feature after she curved his DMs. Fans quickly blamed Kodak Black, but the Florida rapper stepped in to deny he had anything to do with it.

Stream Latto's 777 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. 777 Pt. 1

2. 777 Pt. 2

3. Wheelie ft. 21 Savage

4. Big Energy

5. Sunshine ft. Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino

6. Like a Thug ft. Lil Durk

7. It's Givin

8. Stepper ft. Nardo Wick

9. Trust No B*tch

10. Bussdown ft. Kodak Black

11. Soufside

12. Sleep Sleep

13. Real One