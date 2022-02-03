Get ready to see Latto in a city near you now that the rapper has announced that she will be back out on the road soon. The southern rapper's career has gone through several major changes in recent years, most notably her name change from "Mulatto" to her current moniker. Latto has been mapping out her career for the majority of her life, gaining international attention after appearing on Jermaine Dupri's The Rap Game on Lifetime.

It has been many years since she won that competition and now, she is one of the most sought-after rising artists in the game. On Wednesday (February 2), Latto revealed that she would be embarking on a nationwide tour with a few famous friends.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Over on her Instagram, Latto shared the March and April tour dates that span from California to Atlanta. Joining as her "special guests" are Saucy Santana, Kali, and for select dates, Asianae. These latter three artists have been making waves on social media, especially Santana who has had several songs go viral.

"Taking the gang w me on tour! Get your tickets now [ticket emoji] BIGLATTO.COM," Latto wrote in the caption to her post. Fans have been excitedly storming her comments with messages, so check it out for yourself below.