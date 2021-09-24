Latto Gets Lucky In The Visual To "Big Energy"

"Genius of Love" is getting yet another Hip Hop reimaging thanks to Latto. The Tom Tom's Club 1981 classic was also tapped by Mariah Carey for the singer's 1995 jam "Fantasy" that earned itself a remix with the help of the late-great Ol' Dirty Bastard. Now, the sample has found new life with the help of Latto and her team after she released her latest single "Big Energy" at the top of Friday (September 24) morning.

Latto's new name heavily influence the visual to "Big Energy" as she moved on from "Mulatto" and is now pushing the Lucky 7, lottery, slot machine persona. Lyrically, Latto returns with those explicit, bossy bars about her power, money, and influence, and it seems that this is her officially ushering in a new era.

Stream Latto's "Big Energy" and let us know your thoughts on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Yuh, tell me how you want it? (Want it)

Three, two, one, camera rollin' (Ooh)

Do it slow motion (Uh-huh)

Real b*tch, them other hoes phony

All that big talk, Latto put 'em on it (Latto)

I'm just bein' honest (Yeah)