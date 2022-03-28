Latto & Mariah Carey's "Big Energy" Remix Ft. DJ Khaled Is Here

Could Latto secure her first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 soon? That could very well be the case in the foreseeable future, especially with the momentum of these past few days. Her second studio album, 777, arrived on Friday, laced with features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, and more. She also revealed that she had a remix to her hit single, "Big Energy," with two special features: Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.

The remix officially hit streamers this weekend, marking a new career milestone for the Clayton County native. The single famously uses a sample from Tom Tom Club's "Genius Of Love," which Mariah later sampled and popularized on "Fantasy," and Latto's homage to Mariah comes full circle on the remix. The Queen of Christmas injects falsetto croons before DJ Khaled lends his vocals for a brief introduction to Latto's verse. The remix to the song is more of a mash-up than anything since Mariah jumps into her verse from her 1995 single and later into the song's hook. However, Mariah's stamp of approval on the song is yet another win for Latto and the fans who've been riding for her since The Rap Game.

Check out the remix of "Big Energy" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You gon' have to come and see this

Pretty like New New, sweet like peaches

I'ma be your fantasy, you ain't gon' believe this

Hold up, got Mimi on the remix

