After a pretty hard fall from the top due to drug addiction, financial woes, and other personal problems, the former NBA Lakers player has since been attempting to make a comeback, not only in the league but also in relevancy in general. With his nasty split from fitness instructor Sabrina Parr making up the majority of his recent media coverage, it is no wonder why the 41-year-old New York Native is following the footsteps of other celebs and has agreed to enter the boxing ring this summer.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

According to news outlets, Odom has just landed a deal with Celebrity Boxing and will make his in-ring boxing debut at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The market for non-traditional boxing entertainment has been booming in the latter half of quarantine, with the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight back in November where Paul stole the show by knocking out Robinson. Lamar will be the next celebrity turned boxer to enter the ring.

At this time, nothing besides the summertime date of the boxing match is known. Lamar's opponent for the battle is still being decided on right now, but Celebrity Boxing organizer Damon Feldman says he's working on getting a "big-name celeb" to compete against the NBA champion.

Will you be tuning in when Lamar enters the ring on June 12th? Let us know in the comments.

[via]