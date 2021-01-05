It's safe to say that the romance between Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr is over after the pair engaged in an embarrassing meltdown online, but that wasn't the only social media moment from the basketball icon that stole attention. Over the weekend, a newly un-engaged Odom resurfaced on his Instagram page—a page that he accused his ex of stealing from him—as he, in his words, was just having a little fun in a "Black Jesus" skit.

In the clip, Odom dons a ratty black wig and turns water into wine, but while he was just there for jokes, concerns from the public began to accumulate. People accused Odom of relapsing and being high on drugs during the video, but the former Los Angeles Lakers star denied that he had fallen back into his old, destructive ways.

"Lighten up DAMN ~ I can’t have fun without being accused of being high or out my mind??" asked Odom in the caption to an update. "If you know me you know I play all day, life is too short to stay so serious, Covid taught us that." He added in his second video that it was all just to help promote other social media pages as Odom called his "Black Jesus" character his "alter ego." Check it out below.