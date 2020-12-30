The situation between Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr has gotten extremely messy once again, with the broken-up couple seemingly going into the new year with allegations that one is holding the other's social media accounts "hostage".

At the beginning of November, the celebrity couple publicly called off their engagement before reconciling just two weeks later. Their reconciliation did not last long though, with cryptic messages hinting at a break-up a month later. Now, it appears as though they're officially split up again, with Lamar Odom accusing Sabrina of locking him out of his accounts on social media.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Posting a new video on Instagram, Lamar wrote: "What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team. Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter. If any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP."

To recap the situation, we've got a 41-year-old man complaining about how his ex-fiancée is holding his accounts hostage here, claiming that he's locked out of his Instagram account, yet sharing the video on Instagram. This is childish behavior. Regardless, the basketball great is plugging his Snapchat, YouTube, Twitch, and Clubhouse through his post, asking fans to follow him there.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Do you think the Olympic Gold medalist is being a little dramatic? Watch the video above.