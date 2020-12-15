Sabrina Parr’s relationship with Lamar Odom has certainly been through some ups and downs. After calling off their engagement last month and then rekindling their romance just a week later, it appears that the couple’s relationship may be in troubled waters again.

In a text post with a black screen uploaded to the personal trainer’s Instagram story this morning, Parr shared a cryptic message about trust, with followers instantly speculating the post was in fact aimed at Odom.

“No human can be trusted! I don’t care who they are or what they represent in your life,” she wrote. “If they are human, they are flawed & you never know what they are capable of doing! Only person you can trust is God!!!!”

Just last month, Parr announced that they had called off their engagement via Instagram stories, writing, "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

While they did reconcile, it remains to be seen whether the two will be going through with their oft-planned engagement.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Comments on Parr’s socials have also been turned off, likely to avoid intrusive questions from fans about the former NBA star.

While their relationship has certainly been tumultuous, but we hope the two lovebirds can reunite. The two announced their engagement in November of 2019 and set a November 21st wedding date this summer.

