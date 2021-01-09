The messy unraveling of Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's relationship isn't the way either of them believed they would begin 2021. The couple once flaunted their engagement and seemed determined to weather every storm together, however, things went sour, and soon, Parr was sharing her side of the story on Instagram. There were indirect suggestions that Odom was broke as well as denials that she'd locked him out of his Instagram account, but it was a feature on Wendy Williams's talk show that caused Odom to come forward with a message.

Recently, Parr appeared in an Instagram Live interview with OnSite!, and during the discussion, she spoke about her relationship with Odom and the sports star wasn't thrilled. Odom responded by sharing a video on IG and in the caption he wrote, "She bitter, I’m better. Toxic people and relationships ending is a GREAT thing. It’s almost like the trash taking itself out [red heart emoji]. Thank God for personal and professional growth."

"So, it's kinda crazy, I woke up this morning and started getting all of these calls due to someone had went on Wendy Williams and made incredible, hurtful, allegations and it kind of got me in the mode to where the New York Times best-seller author wanted to write some things down to kinda address it," said Odom in his video. "Address it to myself, maybe. But just some things that I wrote down I kinda wanted to share with you guys."



JC Olivera / Contributor / Getty Images

"First, I would like to say that I'm grateful for life experiences and this experience has taught me a valuable lesson and that lesson is to clearly make sure that all individuals that I choose to have in my inner circle are loyal and honest," Odom continued. "We all have our ups and downs in life. Me and this girl, we shared a moment in time and within that moment in time I found out that we should not be together."

Odom wished Parr "all the best" but added that he believes "she's in need to help like we all are in life." He denounced te "slander" and "bullsh*t lies," saying that it all "needs to stop." The basketball icon insisted that he's "very clean and sober and happy" as he doubled down on his single status.

"I am Lamar Odom and I am blessed," he concluded. Watch his video below.