Jake and Logan Paul have been all over the news as of late due to their standing in the boxing world. Of course, Jake recently knocked out Nate Robinson in what was a pretty shocking fight. From there, Logan was given an exhibition fight against the likes of Floyd Mayweather, which came as yet another surprise to the boxing community. Simply put, YouTube boxing is here to stay and there is nothing anyone can do to put a stop to it.

Ahead of his fight against Callum Smith on Saturday, Canelo Alvarez spoke to TMZ about the YouTube boxing trend and what he thinks about it all. As one can imagine, Alvarez is very much against it as he feels it is only for money. He also said it is cheapening the sport and turning it into a bit of a joke.

"I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects," Alvarez said when asked if he would ever fight the Paul brothers. "I have other stuff going on, and I would invite him for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it’s all about." While Alvarez might not be a fan of the Paul brothers, there is no denying that the boxing world has taken notice, for better or for worse. As for Jake, we recently interviewed him for our "12 Days Of Christmas" interview series, which can be found here. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

