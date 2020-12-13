Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather shocked numerous sports fans last weekend when they announced that they would be fighting against one another in an exhibition match on February 20th. Paul has been in two fights in his career and as it stands, he has yet to pick up a win. The YouTube star has one draw and one loss, which means he's not exactly the best competition for a guy like Floyd, who has a career record of 50-0.

Regardless, these two are about to step into the ring together, despite a massive size difference. Floyd is 5'8" and 147 pounds, while Logan is over six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. This disparity is quite striking and on Instagram last night, Logan made sure to rub it in Mayweather's face.

The picture above showcases Logan towering over Floyd, which certainly feels like a massive exaggeration. Even with this size difference, Floyd is a much more experienced fighter, and there doesn't appear to be a scenario in which he can lose. However, if Floyd does manage to lose, then it will be the most embarrassing moment in his career and perhaps even sports history.

With the fight just two months away, we can't wait to see how it all goes down.

