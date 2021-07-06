Amid beefs with Young Buck and Lil Kim and his controversial support for Bill Cosby's release, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, was gifted some genuine love for his birthday today in a heartfelt post from Lala Anthony. Anthony posted a birthday post on Instagram today to celebrate the 46th birthday of friend and coworker 50 Cent. The television personality and businesswoman clearly has a soft spot for the rapper turned producer, whom she says is "inspiring" and "always believing in me." The actress gives thanks to her "cancer brother" who's "loyalty is unmatched."

"Happy birthday to my cancer brother @50cent thank you for always believing in me…always pushing me to be better and always reminding me to not stress the little shit..AND thank you for always making sure I have a job. Keep inspiring so many! Your loyalty is unmatched!! GREEN LIGHT GANG #cancerseason", the full caption read, accompanied by a picture of the rapper smoking a cigar.

In reference to "always making sure I have a job"-- Anthony is currently executive producer of the upcoming Starz network show The Case Of Cyntoia Brown. The show centers around the true story of Cyntoia Brown's struggle for justice after receiving the death penalty for murder while acting in self-defense. Brown also had a lead role as Lakeisha Grant in Jackson's hit Starz show Power.

50 Cent's career was given a second win when his talent for producing shows became a hot commodity. The Starz show Power, which was Jackson's breakout role as producer and actor, was a massive hit on the network as well as his ABC debut For Life.

Check out the post below. Happy birthday 50!