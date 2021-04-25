You can't doubt the strength of the G-Unit brand, even if it's dominating the airwaves like the early 2000s. 50 Cent's film and television endeavors have proven to be equally as fruitful as his musical journey. Powerremains one of the most successful shows on Starz while For Life emerged as a hit for ABC.



Variety reports 50 Cent and Lala Anthony are teaming up to produce The Case Of Cyntoia Brown, a series based on the story of Cyntoia Brown-Long. The scripted series will be based on Brown-Long's autobiography, Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System, which focuses on her journey for justice after she was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Johnny Michael Allen that she maintained was done in self-defense. It wasn't until mega-celebrities like Rihanna, Lala Anthony, and of course, Kim Kardashian, shed light on her situation to help get her sentence commuted.

Lala Anthony brought the project to Fif's G-Unit Film and Television. Santa Sierra, who co-executive produced Power Book II, will serve as a writer and an EP on the project. Cyntoia Brown-Long and her husband Jamie Long will serve as consultants.

"We’re honored to be entrusted with Cyntoia’s story, which shines a light on the injustice of a system that tried and sentenced an at-risk minor as an adult when she was a victim herself of sex trafficking," Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz, said.

The series will be released through 50 Cent's overall deal with Starz.

