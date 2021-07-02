He's known to share memes that troll his celebrity friends, but 50 Cent recently got checked over a post he made about Lil Kim. The Queen Bee appeared at the 2021 BET Awards and took to the stage to honor Queen Latifah, and her style was criticized by 50 Cent. He shared a side-by-side photo of Lil Kim next to an owl, and soon, Kim's man Mr. Papers jumped in with a response.

"Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard," said Papers. Fif hasn't responded, but Lil Kim decided to chime in. She opened her message by laughing at the joke, stating that she "ain't bothered one bit" and her "family & friends more mad than me."

"Sh*t like this don't move me one way or another cause I'm still a bad b*tch that n*ggaz b*tches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! [cryin laughing emojis]." However, she didn't pass up the opportunity to send a slight jab Fif's way.

"@50Cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down," she said. "Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go." She also sent out a warning to people attacking Mr. Papers. "And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n*gga sh*t. What a husband is suppose to do. [strong arm emoji][one hundred emoji]."

"All y'all can go to hell. Respectfully," Lil Kim added. "50Cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it."

Check out her post below.