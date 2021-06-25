It's certainly an interesting point in history for longtime fans of G-Unit. While the collective never formally disbanded, the only remaining members are 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. Since Young Buck's most recent departure from the group in 2018, he and 50 have had longstanding tension with each other.

Fif has been harassing Buck for years now for allegedly having relationships with transgender women, mocking him on social media. Most recently, earlier this week he took another jab at his former groupmate about his rumored sexuality. In response, Young Buck dropped off track titled "Public Opinion," firing back at 50 Cent.

“F-ck the world when these n-ggas talk about me, I just went and got a bad when they talked about me,” he raps on the track. “I didn’t even get mad, I just let them all be/Gangsta, can’t you see that I’m a muthafuckin’ G/I’m in a place you never will see/I’ll never let these p-ssy n-ggas kill me.”

In addition to dropping the single, the Nashville-born rapper also announced his forthcoming EP 40 Days and 40 Nights. The project is scheduled for a July 2nd release and is currently available for preorder. “PreORDER NOW,” he wrote on Instagram. “To Hear My Story #PublicOpinion #40DaysAnd40Nights EP AVAILABLE JULY 2.”

As for his beef with 50 Cent, the comments in question that sparked Buck's response revolved around allegations of relations with a transgender woman. “SMH why he didn’t just say he was gay,” 50 Cent wrote. “There is nothing wrong with it Buck. But you can’t be putting your hands on no women because she keep catching you.”

Listen to "Public Opinion" and let us know what you think down in the comments.

[via]