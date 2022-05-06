Lakeyah Flexes Her Confidence In New Single & Music Video, "I Look Good"

Quality Control's Lakeyah has returned with an upbeat, new single and music video just in time for summer – "I Look Good," which finds the Milwaukee-born starlet flaunting what she's got for the camera. "Bitch, I'm bangin / I look good / A little bougie / A little hood," she sings on the hook.

In the visual, we see Lakeyah leading a workout class in an all-pink outfit, later rapping for the camera in a fitness lab, wearing oversized sleek black sunglasses and letting her charisma lead the way.

"Back and better than ever," she wrote on Instagram while teasing the single's arrival to her 1 million followers. In the comment section, plenty of friends dropped by to hype her up. "She said dat and meant every word, big Steppa Key!!!" one user wrote.

"Yassss the wait is over," another added, clearly happy for the 21-year-old to be making her return; the last we heard from her was at the tail end of 2021 with her My Time Gangsta Grillz mixtape in collaboration with DJ Drama, including appearances from Tyga, Moneybagg Yo, Bankroll Freddie, and more.

Stream "I Look Good," on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pretty, petite Aaliyah

Big ass shades on, feelin' like Sia

Pass me the hookah, no sangria

Shop in Chanel like it's IKEA