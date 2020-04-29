Kylie Jenner is going absolutely crazy this week, breaking hearts left and right with her thirst trappery on Instagram.

The self-made billionaire earned a lot of attention when she changed into a thong bikini and danced along to Megan Thee Stallion's viral hit "Savage" with her best friend. Showing off her twerk skills, the makeup mogul felt as though the people could use some extra content for the 'gram, uploading a series of sexy shots from a backyard photo-shoot by the pool.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There is no denying that Kylie Jenner, the youngest of her sisters, has fallen right at home with the family's tradition of turning heads on the internet. Seemingly taking over from Kim Kardashian, Ky shared a number of photos in the water, becoming tons of people's dream girl in the process.

Showing off her thick behind in a small bikini, Kylie gave the world different angles as she showed off her modeling skills. She captioned the picture "taco tuesday" but there were no tacos in sight. Still, we're sure all 172 million of her followers enjoyed the show.

This week, Jenner added to her collection of luxurious properties by picking up a new compound for $36.5 million. She will surely have a lot of content to share once she moves in.