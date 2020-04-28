Kylie Jenner went viral, as she learns how to TikTok with her best friend Stassie. The youngest billionaire and make-up boss took to Instagram to share her TikTok adventures with Stassie, as she learns the routine to a couple of different TikTok songs, including one about Tiger King's controversial star and possible murderer, Carole Baskin.

It seems Kylie is not alone in taking to TikTok during quarantine, as many celebs and fans alike have been using the platform to occupy themselves while they're "bored in the house," to quote a TikTok.

Elsewhere, she shows her fans just how hot it is in California right now, giving us a little bit of a thirst trap while also promoting her KylieSkin line at the same damn time. It's called multi-tasking, and Kylie does it with aplomb.

In the slow-motion video clip, Kylie spritzes herself with her KylieSkin product as she leans back on the couch and gives the camera her best googly-eyes (or something).

Take a look below. Recently, Kylie went viral for another reason-- when she ventured outside without a touch of make-up on her face.