While the status of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship may not be totally clear, one thing's for certain: they are the proudest co-parents of their baby daughter Stormi. Travis celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday (April 30th), and among the many heartfelt birthday wishes he received on social media were a few from his possible ex and baby mama, Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul took to her Instagram stories to pen a short but sweet message for the birthday boy, reminding us all (in case we forgot) that they will always be "Stormi's parents."

"Happy birthday @travisscott !!!!" Kylie wrote. "Stormis parents!!!!!!" She also included a photo of the two of them from their GQ couple shoot in 2018, back when they were definitely still together. The shot appears to capture a very intimate moment between the two maybe-former lovebirds, as Kylie and Travis faces are very close to one another while their eyes are closed.

Kylie also penned a lengthier birthday message to the "daddy of the year," thanking him for giving her "the best gift": Stormi. "DADA," she wrote. "Happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever!"

Travis also received a birthday message from Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Trav!!!" she wrote on the post, which included a series of photos of Travis with their family. "@travisscott you are an incredible Father, brother, son and friend and I love the way you love all of us!! Thank you for all of the amazing memories we share... I love you and I hope you have the most amazing day! Love Mama K."

Happy 28th birthday Travis!

