Kid Cudi and Travis Scott formed their new rap group THE SCOTTS this month, releasing their self-titled first single, which is currently challenging for the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 next week. If they end up at the top, this will be Kid Cudi's first official chart-topping single.

As they near a history-making moment, Travis Scott celebrates his birthday today, turning 28-years-old and turning up in his home.

Although it must be pretty shitty celebrating a birthday right now, Kid Cudi made sure to hype up his friend Travis Scott to ensure he has a good day, even though he's stuck in quarantine.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TRAV!! U BETTER FUCKIN BE RAGIN!! I LOVE YOU!!," wrote Scott #1 on Twitter.

Scott #2 took the message to heart, clearly finding some juice to turn up with and unleashing the following message on his own account.

"Ahhhhhhhh hdhdhfhdhd bingeeeeinnnnn letsssss gettttttt," wrote La Flame.

If you need a translation for that, clearly you're not raging hard enough.

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi released their new song "THE SCOTTS" as part of the former's event with Fornite, which broke records, drawing a viewership of over twelve million.

The rapper has been spending lots of time in the studio, telling fans that he was making beats and producing himself.

Happy birthday, Travis! Hopefully, you go #1 again because that would be a pretty fun gift.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images