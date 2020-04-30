Today, Travis Scott can officially look back on twenty-eight years of life, throughout which he has broken records and assembled an impressive discography to his name. And while the music is undoubtedly a focal point, Scott's image is of equal, if not more, importance. Suffice it to say, La Flame has developed a reputation for "raging," a tradition that has made his live set among the game's most memorable.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Given that one's birthday is the perfect opportunity to engage in that very practice, Scott took to Instagram to bask in the occasion. Sharing a childhood picture alongside his mother and father, Scott encouraged his fans to get wild in his honor, though quarantine might force fans to think outside a little bit. "Since a kid Laflame just wanted to rageeeeee !!!! Let’s get wilaaayyy todayyy !! Love u guys," he captions, saluting his loyal fans in the process.

Be sure to send some birthday love to Travis Scott, who is likely half in the bag at this point, should he truly be raging at full capacity. If you want to honor the man's art, you can always check out his recent collaboration with Kid Cudi, "The Scotts," and run those streaming numbers up. Shout out to everyone celebrating a quarantine birthday.