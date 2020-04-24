Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Deliver "The Scotts" After Fortnite Preview

Fortnite was already the place to be, but Travis Scott just kicked things up a notch. Not only did news of an in-game concert turn the internet and gaming world upside down, but the rapper, along with Kid Cudi, teased their new collaboration. Immediately following the preview, merchandise went up for sale, and even though fans hadn't even heard the official studio version of "The Scotts" yet, they were sold on the record

We present to you "The Scotts" by Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, a track that is aching to reach the No. 1 spot on the charts. If you're wondering about the title of the track, it's a nod to both of their names: Travis Scott and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. If you haven't already checked out "Astronomical," the title of Travis's in-game concert, you'll have until April 25 to do so. Meanwhile, check out "The Scotts" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We see the hype outside, right from the house (Uh)

Took it straight from outside (Yeah), straight to the couch

We put the mic outside (Yeah, ah), air that sh*t out (Mm)

You lettin' the Scotts outside (Yeah), we runnin' the scouts (Mm)

Ain't no controllin' the game (Yeah, yeah), they never leave (Mm)

I got tats over my veins (Yeah), 'cause that what I bleed (Mm)