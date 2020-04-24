mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Deliver "The Scotts" After Fortnite Preview

Erika Marie
April 24, 2020 00:12
3K Views
647
45
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

The Scotts
Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
87% (47)
Rate
Audience Rating
35 VERY HOTTTTT
5 HOTTTTT
4 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi teased "The Scotts" over on Fortnite, and now they've delivered the studio version of their collaboration.


Fortnite was already the place to be, but Travis Scott just kicked things up a notch. Not only did news of an in-game concert turn the internet and gaming world upside down, but the rapper, along with Kid Cudi, teased their new collaboration. Immediately following the preview, merchandise went up for sale, and even though fans hadn't even heard the official studio version of "The Scotts" yet, they were sold on the record

We present to you "The Scotts" by Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, a track that is aching to reach the No. 1 spot on the charts. If you're wondering about the title of the track, it's a nod to both of their names: Travis Scott and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. If you haven't already checked out "Astronomical," the title of Travis's in-game concert, you'll have until April 25 to do so. Meanwhile, check out "The Scotts" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We see the hype outside, right from the house (Uh)
Took it straight from outside (Yeah), straight to the couch
We put the mic outside (Yeah, ah), air that sh*t out (Mm)
You lettin' the Scotts outside (Yeah), we runnin' the scouts (Mm)
Ain't no controllin' the game (Yeah, yeah), they never leave (Mm)
I got tats over my veins (Yeah), 'cause that what I bleed (Mm)

Travis Scott
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  64  7
  45
  3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Travis Scott Kid Cudi
45 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Deliver "The Scotts" After Fortnite Preview
647
45
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject