Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently welcomed their second child together, and after allowing fans to speculate on the bundle of joy's name for a few days, the 24-year-old model has shared the exciting news with the world.

As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum know, Jenner kept her first pregnancy with 4-year-old Stormi quiet, but this time around she embraced the public eye a little bit more, sharing some sweet moments along the way on her Instagram page.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

On the first day of February, the Webster-Jenner family celebrated Stormi's birthday, which they commemorated with a wholesome family photo. The socialite's social media page then went quiet for a few days, before she announced that she had given birth on February 2nd – her use of a blue emoji causing speculation that she had given birth to a baby boy.

Seeing as Stormi's name is unique, we've been expecting the couple's second child to be named in a similar manner, and we were right. On Friday, February 11th, Jenner revealed via her IG story that "Wolf Webster" was what she and Scott have chosen to call the little boy.

As TMZ notes, the Kylie Skin founder and Wolf are said to be "doing great," and sources have said that "Stormi is excited to be a big sister."





The arrival of Wolf Webster marks the 11th baby in the Kardashian-Jenner crew, as well as the 19th grandchild for Kylie's dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby name? Drop a comment below and let us know.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

