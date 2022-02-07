Kylie Jenner has given birth to her and Travis Scott's second child, the reality TV star announced on Instagram, Sunday night. The baby was born on February 2nd, as she confirmed in the caption of her post.

The post included a black and white picture of Jenner holding her baby's hand.

Several celebrities appeared in the comments section to share their congratulations, including Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, who wrote, "Angel Pie," and Scott who left several heart emojis.



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Other notable names that have popped up include Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Pierson, and many more.

Kylie and Scott's first child, Stormi, who just turned four years old, has reportedly been quite excited to have a sibling. E! News reported back in 2021 that Stormi was "really excited" for the birth of the couple's second child.

"Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long," a source told the outlet. "She's fully aware and is very excited."

Kylie first announced that she and Scott were expecting their second child back in September 2021.

The couple has yet to reveal the kid's name.

Check out Jenner's announcement on Instagram here.

