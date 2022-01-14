Kylie Jenner shared a collection of photos from her recent baby shower on Instagram, Friday. The series of nine photos showed Jenner rocking a tight long white dress and silver necklace.

Among the photo dump was a new picture of Jenner alongside her mother and grandmother, a shot of the gifts she's received, and more.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Jenner first announced she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child back in September 2021. Kylie and Travis' first child, Stormi, is set to turn four years old in February.

Over the New Year's holiday, Jenner reflected on the "blessings" and "heartaches" that 2021 brought to her and her family.

"As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote in a post on social media. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

Check out Jenner's new photos here.

