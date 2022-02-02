Stormi Webster is all grown up. In celebration of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's eldest child's birthday, the reality star dropped off a black and white family portrait to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 2nd.

"Out baby is four," the 24-year-old told her 308 million followers this afternoon. "Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Jenner (and her baby bump) are completely hidden from view in the snapshot, but we can see the back of Stormi's head as she wraps her arms around her parents, as well as all of the "3500" rapper, apart from his face, as he holds his daughter and embraces his girlfriend.

The comment section has been filled with love from family members and friends like Harry Hudson, who summed up all of our thoughts with, "goodness where did the time go? All grown up," and Kendall Jenner who chimed in with, "4! a full adult."

The Kar-Jenner matriarch, 66-year-old Kris, also spent special greetings to Stormi. In the comments she wrote, "Happy Birthday precious Stormi!!! I love you!!!" and on her own feed, she shared a throwback photo with her granddaughter.





"Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives," the San Diego-born socialite gushed.

"You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much, Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo."

Scott and Jenner appear to be keeping it lowkey, which makes sense seeing as they celebrated Stormi's big day in a tandem party with Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago last month – read more about that here.

