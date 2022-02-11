Wolf Webster
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Haven't Decided On A Name For Their Son Yet, Billionaire SaysThe 24-year-old gave birth to her second child in February.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Change Newborn's Name: "[It] Isn't Wolf Anymore"The superstar couple welcomed their second child, a son, early last month.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Reveals She's Having A Tough Time With Postpartum Struggles Following Her Son's Birth"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually... It's very hard," the 24-year-old shared.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Shares The Name Of Her & Travis Scott's Newborn SonThe couple's son was born just one day after daughter Stormi Webster's fourth birthday.By Hayley Hynes