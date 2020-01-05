Kylie Jenner decided to support her friend Justin Bieber and his new music in the best way she knows how: with a shameless thirst trap. The billionaire makeup mogul took to Instagram on Friday to post a crazy shot of her unbelievable hourglass figure in a snakeskin print dress and her new bright yellow wig. In the caption, she references the title of Justin's latest single.

"Yummy🍋💛💛," wrote Kylie, the emojis matching her lemon-coloured hair. Though the caption is definitely quoting Justin's song, "Yummy," which he dropped on Friday morning followed by the music video on Saturday, Kylie is no doubt also referring to her curvacious body that only money could buy. Kylie got some major support on the post, most notably from Justin's wife and Kylie's close friend, Hailey Bieber, whom the song is most definitely about. Hailey simply wrote, "YUP. 😍," offering her approval of both the song reference and the mouth-watering photo. Others agreed with the caption as well, including Kylie's latest #1 bestie, Anastasia "Stassie Baby" Karanikolaou, who commented, "yummy is right" followed by some drooling emojis, and model Rose Bertram, who wrote "You def look edible*😍😍😍," correcting her previous spelling error. More of Kylie's friends and followers gassed her up, like Youtuber Brent Rivera, who just wrote, "YES," and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who commented, "Damn kylie." Of course, one of Kylie's famous siblings had to join in, although her sister Khloe didn't compliment her so much as call her out for ignoring her. "So you can post but not text me back..... ok ok. I get it," Khloe commented, followed by, "Awkward." Kylie jokingly explained in her reply: "sorry baby you texted my trap phone."

Kylie posted another set of photos of herself on Saturday looking even more unreal in the same look. More celebs flooded the comments with disbelief and praise, including Normani, who claimed, "I just threw my phone." Khloe decided to give in and give Kylie her props, this time commenting, "I know! I know! You’re gorgeous! Even with yellow hair." No word yet on whether Kylie's baby daddy, Travis Scott, will have a response to these thirst traps as well.