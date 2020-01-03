mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justin Bieber Shares Catchy Pop Single "Yummy"

Erika Marie
January 03, 2020 00:27
Plotting his comeback.


In 2019, Justin Bieber shared his struggles with depression, had an official wedding ceremony with wife Hailey Bieber, and released a few singles including "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran, "10,000 Hours" with Dan+Shay, and even spun a "Bag Guy" remix of Billie Eilish's hit song. He also added his vocals to Gucci Mane's "Love Thru The Computer" and Chris Brown's "Don't Check on Me" with INK.

Yet, fans are waiting on Biebs to drop his next studio album, the followup to 2015's Purpose. While that is on the horizon, on the top of Friday morning Bieber dropped of "Yummy," a smooth pop jam that reverberates C. Breezy vibes. It's a straightforward, uncomplicated, catchy pop song that certainly to get more than a few spins on radio stations worldwide. Expect to roll into 2020 hearing "Yummy" wherever you go. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hunnid racks on me, spend it, babe
Light a match, gettin' litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

