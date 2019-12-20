These two sure do love their Calvins, not to mention each other. Justin Bieber posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram on Friday of him and his wife, Hailey, posing in Calvin Klein gear. In the picture, Justin is pulling his jeans down to reveal the Calvin Klein labelled waistband on his white boxers. The photo is captioned, "My gift this year @haileybieber #mycalvins," and while he could be referring to the boxers, it's much more likely that Hailey is the gift of his life.

While it is quite difficult to tell if Hailey is actually wearing an article of Calvin Klein clothing herself in this particular photo, the couple have been involved with the brand in the past. They posed together for the 50th anniversary campaign, though the photos from this shoot were much more risqué than Biebs' most recent post. In one of the naughtier shots, Hailey straddles Justin while he keeps a firm grip on her ass, and the two stare intensely into the camera.

The newlyweds made their marriage official this fall with a big wedding celebration after initially tying the knot in a New York courthouse.