Justin Bieber has been on a musical hiatus for the last four years and his fans are ready for some fresh vibes. The recording artist transcends what it means to be a pop star. Biebs has connected with fans of all musical genres, earning acceptance in the hip-hop community little by little. We watched him grow up before our very eyes and, throughout all the scandals and controversies, the people closest to him began to voice their worry. His manager Scooter Braun, his wife Hailey Bieber, his mother Pattie Malette, and other people close to Bieber have all spoken out about his hardships but he's finally ready to speak for himself.



Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Over the course of the last few weeks, Justin has been teasing a few announcements on social media. It all started with the release date for his next single "Yummy," which arrives in just a number of days. The star will also be hitting the road again to perform for his legion of fans, which is something he hasn't done in years. Today marks the announcement of his upcoming 10-part docuseries called Seasons. Going live on January 27 as a YouTube Original Series, Seasons will chronicle Justin Bieber's life over the last four years, detailing the creation of his new album and showing him as he adapted to his new life as a husband and an adult.

The trailer is available below, containing a preview of his new single "Yummy." Will you be watching?