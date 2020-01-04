Justin Bieber Attends Cartoony Feast In "Yummy" Video

Bieber continues his 2020 takeover.

In the final quarter of 2019, Justin Bieber began teasing his return. With just a few days left in the year, he detailed what he had in store for his fans: a new single, a docu-series about his recent experiences and eventually, an album. While he didn't mention a music video for the initial single, it could have been predicted. "Yummy" arrived on Friday and, just a day later, we get its music video.

The bubblegum-hue of the Bardia Zeinali -directed visual is perfectly fitting for the buoyant pop song. Biebs attends a feast in a spacious ballroom, accompanied by a rotating cast of characters. There's not much of a narrative. The camera spins around the table to show varied faces devouring bizarre dishes. Eventually, they all break out in dance as Biebs reminds us that he's got moves. The video ends with a classic "it was all a dream" twist.

It has been revealed that Bieber's forthcoming project will feature Travis Scott, Post Malone and Kehlani. There's no release date or title for the album yet, but the popstar is heading out on a North American tour starting in May. What do you think of "Yummy"? Is 2020 going to be a big year for The Biebs?