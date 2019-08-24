Back in February, all eyes turned to Jordyn Woods when a story spread that she kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a party. As you probably know, this was particularly scandalous because Khloe is the half-sister of Kylie Jenner, who was Jordyn's best friend. Although Woods later clarified that Thompson tried to kiss her and it didn't lead anywhere, Woods and Jenner have yet to rekindle their friendship. Despite the story making so many headlines, a lot remained behind closed doors and details of the aftermath are still trickling out.

Woods was recently interviewed by Teen Vogue, in which she opened up about how she coped with this split from her best friend and overwhelmingly negative attention from the world. The primary means by which she did that was by taking up new hobbies, including puzzles, painting and binge-watching the Netflix show, Stranger Things (if that's considered as a hobby). When asked whether she thinks of what occurred between her and Kylie as a "breakup", she posed some (pseudo-)philosophical responses, like: "What's the definition of a breakup? Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?".

The 21-year-old's mother, Elizabeth Woods, took to Instagram to commend her daughter's candour and bravery in the Teen Vogue piece and throughout this dramatic incident. "To sit back and watch @jordynwoods go through all of this mental and emotional anguish has been very emotional for us and we pray for everyone daily," she wrote. "To watch the majority of her friends leave her, not be able to go get services where she got accustomed to going and get bullied by the world, it takes a a strong ass family and individual to be able to deal with that on a daily basis".

Despite all this, we're happy to see that Jordyn is bouncing back. It seems she has found a new (significantly cooler) bestie in Megan Thee Stallion, as they've documenting themselves up to some real hot girl shit throughout the summer. She may even have a new boyfriend, as she was spotted out in LA recently with Minnesota Timberwolves player, Karl-Anthony Towns.