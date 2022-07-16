Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's union has been on-again-off-again over the years, but as of late, the socialite's Instagram feed has been showing more and more of her boyfriend's presence in her life, and the role he plays as the father of their two children.

Back in May, we saw the Astroworld rapper bring along Jenner and their eldest, Stormi Webster, to watch him perform at the Billboard Music Awards, and the very next month, she gave a heartfelt (and hilarious) tribute to him in celebration of Father's Day.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

And that was just the beginning! The 25-year-old's sweet post sparked a response from Scott, who shared a photo of his girl "throwing that ass down" in the kitchen while she cooked for him in celebration of his special day.

This month, we've seen Jenner and her man step out on the town in style for several date nights, one of which included a pre-game photo shoot during which La Flame's blunt smoke apparently disrupted the reality star's photos (though she still posted them on her feed, along with some other cute couple shots).





In her latest upload, posted on Friday (July 15), the mother of two shared a pretty major flex, dropping off a black and white snapshot of her and Scott sharing a family embrace with Stormi while standing on the tarmac between two giant jets.

"You wanna take mine or yours?" she wrote in the caption, making her 358M followers even more aware of her exuberant wealth and lavish lifestyle.

Check out a tour of Kylie Jenner's private jet below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.