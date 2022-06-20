Though some of the Kardashian couples (such as eldest sister Kourtney and her beau Travis Barker) are all about PDA, the family's youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, usually keeps the intimate details of her relationship under wraps.

As you likely know, the 24-year-old has been on-again-off-again with rapper Travis Scott, whom she shares two children with, over the past few years, though recently, it seems that they're on – and very public about it.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In celebration of Father's Day yesterday, the reality star shared a sweet (albeit funny) photo of the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker laying in bed eating ramen while on daddy duty, their 4-month-old on top of him, and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi asleep beside her dad.

Jenner also gave us a glimpse at her son's adorable Nike Air sneakers, which perfectly matched his papas.





Though he usually keeps his content focused on his own endeavours, Scott also uploaded footage of Jenner to his Story over the weekend, praising his baby mama for the work she was putting in while in the kitchen.

"Shawty in here throwing that ass down!!!!!" the father of two wrote over a snapshot of his girl cooking away in a pair of printed jeans, worn with a white tank top tucked into them.





The post appears to have been deleted before it reached its expiry time, although @theneighborhoodtalk captured a screenshot – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





