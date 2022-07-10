Travis Scott is still facing backlash from rowdy his 4th of July concert with Meek Mill at Coney Island, but that didn't stop the father of two from stepping out on the town with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, last night.

Paparazzi cameras snapped photos of the couple leaving Catch LA in West Hollywood, holding hands while the socialite smiled for the cameras waiting outside. She wore a salmon-coloured wrap dress and heels, carrying a small blue handbag while the rapper paired a multi-coloured long-sleeve graphic tee with mixed wash denim, a beanie, and his usual sneakers.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards -- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It's been noted that Scott kept his head down and showed no obvious facial expressions. The 31-year-old is in something of a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" position right now, as he's being criticized for stopping his most recent concert until eager fans climbed down from a lighting truss to safety.

As you likely remember, late last year the "ESCAPE PLAN" artist hosted his annual Astroworld Festival, during which a crowd surge resulted in the deaths of 10 attendees and the injury and traumatization of hundreds more.

Scott has maintained that he was unaware of the situation going on in the crowd or how severe it was, though attorney Alex Hilliard has spoken out against his actions at Coney Island, saying that it proves the Houston native "does know when to prioritize fan safety, but chose not to do that during [Astroworld]."

In response, a rep for the recording artist shot back, "It's beyond disappointing to see that - in a desperate bid to influence potential jurors – plaintiffs' legal team is criticizing Travis for pausing Monday's Coney Island show to ensure that fans can have fun safely. This is exactly the wrong message to send to fans and to artists."

While Scott has been having a tough time thanks to haters online, his oldest child, 4-year-old Stormi Webster, shared her first TikTok with the world via her mom's account, and it's already gotten over 3 million likes – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

