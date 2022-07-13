Finding the perfect Instagram photographer can be hard, even for a socialite like Kylie Jenner.

On Monday, June 11th, the mother of two shared some new photos with her 357M followers, modelling a skin-tight leather mini dress that she paired with mules, sunglasses, and a small handbag.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Though she's obviously the main focus of the pictures, Jenner brought her fans' attention to the clouds of smoke billowing in the air around her, which she blamed on her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

"Not me looking back at all these pics Trav took of me and there's smoke in all of them," she wrote alongside a string of annoyed and laughing emojis.

Big sister Khloé Kardashian dropped by the comment section to say, "You are smokin' hot. Look at you queen!!!!" While SZA, Scott's "Love Galore" collaborator, dubbed the reality star "SLIM GOODIE."

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Elsewhere on her feed, Jenner shared a sweet mirror snap taken with her man in the same outfit, which she wore out to Craig's on Sunday night, Page Six reports.

Though they've been on-again-off-again in the past, La Flame and his girlfriend appear to be happier than ever following the birth of their second child together.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Just a few days ago, they stepped out for dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Catch, and on Father's Day, the 24-year-old shared a sweet tribute to her beau, even giving small glimpses at their young son, whose face we have yet to see.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

On top of that, Scott posted a rare photo of Jenner "throwing that ass down" in the kitchen not long ago – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

