We still don't know the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's youngest child, though we are nearing closer and closer to getting a glimpse at the young boy's face. On Sunday, in celebration of Father's Day, the socialite shared a heartwarming snapshot of her family's patriarch snuggled up in bed with their two babies.

"Happy Father's Day daddyyyyy we love you," she wrote in the caption alongside a brown heart emoji. In the upload, the Rodeo rapper can be seen laying in bed, his 4-month-old son sleeping on his chest while 4-year-old Stormi Webster lays beside him. In the 31-year-old's hand? A large bowl of ramen, which plenty of social media users left comments about, sharing in the laughter.

In another photo uploaded to her feed, the mother of two captured an adorable moment with Scott and their baby boy's matching Cactus Jack x Nike Air sneakers, showing the sweet father-son bond they've already been building together.

And on her Story, Jenner revealed a balloon bouquet which says "Happy Dads Day," surrounded by plenty of other decorations.

After giving birth back in February, The Kardashians star has been candid about her second venture into motherhood, previously getting candid about her struggles with feeling confident in her body and beating postpartum depression.





More recently, though, she's been getting her groove back and heading out on plenty of fun-filled trips with her beau and her best friends – read more about Kylie Jenner's recent adventures here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

