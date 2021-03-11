The teen accused of the double murder at a Kenosha, Wisconsin protest won't return to court until this November. On August 25, 2020, Kenosha residents took to the streets to peacefully protest against the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. A 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an armed militia and patrolled the streets with a firearm. It has been reported that Rittenhouse was protecting businesses from potential looters as he walked the streets with his AR-15, and when he was approached by bystanders, he reportedly opened fire, killing 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. Another victim, 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, was injured by survived.

The now-18-year-old Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. He's been released on bail and has been back at home with his loved ones, often photographed out at bars and lounges with his parents and friends, some rumored to be Proud Boys. He recently angered the public by wearing a "Free As F*ck" shirt.

According to NPR, today (March 10), a Wisconsin judge officially delayed Rittenhouse's trial. His attorneys reportedly stated that they need more time to work on a "public opinion poll 'to get a feel for whether Rittenhouse can expect to get a fair trial in the county, or if there might be a reason to seek a change of venue or a jury pool from another county.'"

Following the Kenosha shooting, then-President Donald Trump spoke about Rittenhouse and stated that the teen was acting in self-defense against a violent attack.

